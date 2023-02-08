A hunter views some animals through his rifle’s scope during a Yukon hunting trip in 2017. File photo

A hunter views some animals through his rifle’s scope during a Yukon hunting trip in 2017. File photo

North Island NDP MPs thankful Liberals dropped Bill C-21 amendment

Amendment to bill would have included hunting rifles

The federal government has dropped a last-minute addition to the gun control bill, C-21, that would have included weapons used for hunting.

Bill C-21 was originally intended to address rising handgun violence in Canada’s largest cities, but the amendment was concerning for Canadians who depend on hunting rifles to maintain their cultures and sustain their livelihoods. The amendment would have restricted the capacity of long-gun magazines, and would have affected Indigenous people, hunters and farmers.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns praised the move to drop the amendment.

“In rural and Indigenous communities where the rising cost of food has meant many families have had to cut back on their budgets, it’s important that we protect the tools people need to feed their kids, and maintain their livelihoods,” said Johns. “We can’t put these necessary tools in the same box as handguns that are used to commit crimes in major cities.”

The initial move was criticized by the Assembly of First Nations in December, who said at the time that they would not support the move because it encroached on their treaty rights.

“After weeks of public and political pressure, the government has finally admitted to making a mess of this bill. So many North Island residents expressed to me their increased stress levels, which could have been prevented if they’d gotten it right in the first place,” said Blaney.

RELATED: Licensed Vancouver Island gun owners say they’re no threat to public safety

Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfederal governmentgun controlguns

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toxic drug death figures ‘distressing’ minister says as critics accuse NDP of failure
Next story
‘Strategically important’: Feds weighing $431M Vancouver Island Rail Corridor future

Just Posted

A hunter views some animals through his rifle’s scope during a Yukon hunting trip in 2017. File photo
North Island NDP MPs thankful Liberals dropped Bill C-21 amendment

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Spring-like discharge triggered Jan. 17 mudslide: report

Max Fisher negotiates a rock face in Pakistan. Photo contributed
Ignite your passion for adventure – local climbers present an evening of stories, photos and videos

This is the artwork of 20 year old Ezekiel, who is the oldest son of Shashi’s cousin & wife. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. There is no school for the children in the refugee camp. This family had to escape for their safety from Congo to a Uganda refugee camp over a year ago. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church
Congolese refugee fundraising goal reached

Pop-up banner image