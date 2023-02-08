North Island NDP MPs thankful Liberals dropped Bill C-21 amendment

The federal government has dropped a last-minute addition to the gun control bill, C-21, that would have included weapons used for hunting.

Bill C-21 was originally intended to address rising handgun violence in Canada’s largest cities, but the amendment was concerning for Canadians who depend on hunting rifles to maintain their cultures and sustain their livelihoods. The amendment would have restricted the capacity of long-gun magazines, and would have affected Indigenous people, hunters and farmers.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns praised the move to drop the amendment.

“In rural and Indigenous communities where the rising cost of food has meant many families have had to cut back on their budgets, it’s important that we protect the tools people need to feed their kids, and maintain their livelihoods,” said Johns. “We can’t put these necessary tools in the same box as handguns that are used to commit crimes in major cities.”

The initial move was criticized by the Assembly of First Nations in December, who said at the time that they would not support the move because it encroached on their treaty rights.

“After weeks of public and political pressure, the government has finally admitted to making a mess of this bill. So many North Island residents expressed to me their increased stress levels, which could have been prevented if they’d gotten it right in the first place,” said Blaney.

