North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney. (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)

North Island MP calls for feds to implement automatic approval of disability benefits

MP Rachel Blaney has asked for automatic approvals to address the ‘extreme backlog’ of Veterans’ disability benefit applications

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has called for automatic approvals at Veteran Affairs Canada (VAC) to deal with the “extreme backlog” of disability benefit applications.

In a letter to the Minister of Veteran Affairs, Lawrence Macauley, she asked the ministry to eliminate the backlog and “ensure all of Canada’s veterans get the support they need in a timely fashion.”

To do so, Blaney has called on the minister to “pilot automatic approvals,” and later review the results in terms of financing, service delivery and veteran satisfaction after the pandemic has subsided.

As a member of the Standing Committee on Veteran Affairs (ACVA), Blaney reminded the minister that some of the plans and proposals suggested by VAC were yet to be implemented.

On March 10, ACVA members were told by VAC officials that a plan to eliminate the backlog would be available within 30 days.

“We have yet to receive that plan,” Blaney reminded the minister.

“We have also been told multiple times in ACVA that automatic or artificial intelligence-supported approvals for specific disabilities, such as tinnitus, are going to be implemented soon,” Blaney said.

The VAC also indicated that they were looking at implementing systems of automatic approvals for common injuries linked with certain roles in the military followed by Canada’s allies.

According to Blaney, automatic approvals would not just benefit veterans, but also reduce the stress on VAC staff who put in “significant overtime hours” to deal with the backlog.

Earlier in May, Blaney asked the federal government for more support for veterans during COVID-19. She asked the minister to ensure adequate funding reached Royal Canadian Legion branches that are financially struggling during the pandemic.

READ MORE: North Island MP asks for more support for veterans

Veterans affairs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay
Next story
B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Just Posted

North Island MP calls for feds to implement automatic approval of disability benefits

MP Rachel Blaney has asked for automatic approvals to address the ‘extreme backlog’ of Veterans’ disability benefit applications

Recycling depots in Campbell River, Courtenay to close

The unstaffed recyling depot at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex is set to close July 1

Strathcona Regional District reopens electoral area outdoor park facilities

Basketball, tennis courts, skateparks in three EAs open

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

RCMP calls decrease in Campbell River

Total for year up compared to 2019

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Stolen gargoyle returns to its perch on central Vancouver Island yard

Petey, a concrete gargoyle statue, was returned by Nanaimo RCMP after being found by city crew

Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said it was like a horror movie when caught COVID-19

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Most Read