North Island-Powell River MP is frustrated with the federal disability aid plan. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

North Island MP Blaney disappointed with federal disability benefit bill

Bill did not pass in Commons Wednesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney expressed her dissatisfaction with the federal government’s announcement on support for people living with disabilities.

The plan was announced on June 5. It would provide a one-time payment of up to $600 to people currently approved for the Disability Tax Credit.

“The Disability Tax Credit is a highly undersubscribed and problematic benefit,” said Blaney in a press release. “We already know that many of the people who need this support the most will again miss out if we use this criteria.”

The release explained that the disability tax credit program does not automatically include people receiving disability benefits through the provinces, CPP and veterans affairs. Blaney has held workshops within the riding to raise awareness about the program and to help people in applying.

“Once again, had the government worked with us on a plan for a universal emergency benefit these gaps and failures could have been prevented months ago, and the people in our communities who need it would already have this money in their pockets,” she said.

The support was part of the COVID-19 aid bill, which did not pass on June 10. That bill also included measures to criminalize those who improperly applied for the CERB benefit.

RELATED: Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Disabilityfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths
Next story
Greens call CERB fraud bill ‘wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Just Posted

North Island MP Blaney disappointed with federal disability benefit bill

Bill did not pass in Commons Wednesday

Roadblocks and vehicle stoppages employed in search for domestic violence suspect

RCMP express appreciation for the public’s patience during incident

Body found near Campbell River bridge

Foul play not suspected

Indigenous Housing a priority for Campbell River and area

Decolonization of housing an ongoing process

Strathcona Regional District playgrounds open

All parks under SRD jurisdiction now open

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

PROGRESS 2020: Coulson Aviation keeps growing

Port Alberni is the hub of administration for the global aviation company

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill ‘wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

Most Read