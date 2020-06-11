North Island MP Blaney disappointed with federal disability benefit bill

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney expressed her dissatisfaction with the federal government’s announcement on support for people living with disabilities.

The plan was announced on June 5. It would provide a one-time payment of up to $600 to people currently approved for the Disability Tax Credit.

“The Disability Tax Credit is a highly undersubscribed and problematic benefit,” said Blaney in a press release. “We already know that many of the people who need this support the most will again miss out if we use this criteria.”

The release explained that the disability tax credit program does not automatically include people receiving disability benefits through the provinces, CPP and veterans affairs. Blaney has held workshops within the riding to raise awareness about the program and to help people in applying.

“Once again, had the government worked with us on a plan for a universal emergency benefit these gaps and failures could have been prevented months ago, and the people in our communities who need it would already have this money in their pockets,” she said.

The support was part of the COVID-19 aid bill, which did not pass on June 10. That bill also included measures to criminalize those who improperly applied for the CERB benefit.

