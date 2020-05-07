Smaller branches of the Royal Canadian Legion have been affected by a drop in fundraising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Mike Davies, Campbell River Mirror

North Island MP asks for more support for veterans

Legion branches in small towns feel lack of fundraising

North Island MP Rachel Blaney wants to make sure veterans do not get left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blaney, who is responsible for veterans affairs for the NDP, penned a letter to the Minister for Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay to ensure that adequate funding reaches Royal Canadian Legion branches that are struggling due to the crisis.

“The last thing we want to see happen is legions shutting down. I’ve also had the opportunity to talk to several of our local legions, some are definitely starting to feel the crunch, and are looking at ways to address that issue. Some are doing ok right now, but know how tentative that is,” Blaney said.

“We’re just asking the minister to step forward and reach out to legions across the country and just provide that extra bit of help so that they’re still here and functional after COVID-19 ends.”

Legion funding comes from the community, typically through dinners, fundraisers, the poppy program and drink sales. However, since the volunteer-run centres were closed to ensure proper social distancing, these revenue streams have dried up, leaving many branches wondering how they will stay afloat. Branches have reached out to Blaney from within the North Island riding and outside of it to ask for more support from the government, prompting the letter to MacAulay.

“I want to be really clear, the legions that I’ve talked to are really desperate. Other legions that I’ve reached out to know that it’s scary, but they’re trying really hard to not ask for help until they absolutely have to. These are not a bunch of people who are saying ‘give us money’ they really need help,” she said.

“They’re worried. I’ve had a few questions from legions both in the riding and outside asking about whether they can apply for the wage subsidy program, or the loan. It’s a bit of a gap, and we want that gap to be addressed.”

Some of the solutions proposed in Blaney’s letter include creating a fund for these organizations to weather the pandemic.

Legion branches in small towns are community hubs, and though they offer places for people to gather and socialize, they also provide services to Canadians who have served in the armed forces. Volunteers help people maneuver through veterans affairs services and connect them with resources.

“I think of Port Alice for example. The legion plays a really significant role in that community. They’re big on Texada, the legion there does some amazing work. People pay to use it, there are dinners, fundraising activities, but everything has changed. We just need to support them to make ends meet until we get to the other side,” Blaney said.

“We just don’t want to see that unintentional outcome from a lack of attention and then suddenly there are losses across Canada. That key role of supporting our veterans, I think we all agree as Canadians is important,” she added.

Other organizations that help veterans are funded federally, and that funding has remained in place through the crisis. The legion’s special circumstance (relying on fundraising) has found it in this situation.

RELATED: This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945

Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020
Next story
Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Just Posted

Construction work on Highway 28 in progress

Between May 7 to May 8, delays can be expected on the highway connecting Campbell River to Gold River

Campbell River Community Foundation exceeds COVID-19 fundraising goal

City and Regional District give over $50,000

North Island MP asks for more support for veterans

Legion branches in small towns feel lack of fundraising

North Island MP calls for a funding program fix for local businesses

MP Rachel Blaney calls on ministers to urgently fix programs that are leaving behind local businesses in remote and rural communities

Campbell River school superintendent says current learning opportunities not the new normal

‘It’s not homeschool and it’s not online’: superintendent

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

Most Read