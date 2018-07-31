North Island Hospital heliports good to go

Courtenay, Campbell River campuses get the all clear for Aug. 1 take-off

The testing has been completed, and it’s lift-off, for the two North Island Hospital rooftop heliports.

The heliports at both the Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 1.

The start of heliport operations follows the completion of activation processes that included training and orientation of flight crews, clinical staff and heliport operators, as well as successful air ambulance test flights and simulated patient transfers.

Both hospital heliports received Transport Canada certification in June.