North Island highway crews ready for deluge of rain

Rainfall warning issued for next 24-48 hours

A rainfall warning for northern Vancouver Island has the North Island highway contractor getting ready.

Heavy rain is anticipated over the next 24-48 hours across the Northern Vancouver Island service area with total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm, Mainroad North Island says in a press release. Heavy downpours can create flash floods and water pooling on roads, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions.

Mainroad says its crews will be patrolling all service area highways until the event passes roadways are clear and back to normal.

Drive with caution, watch for roadside crews and before heading out, check www.DRIVEBC.ca for road conditions and closures prior to travel.

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to their crews when contacted at 1-877-214-7122.

READ MORE: Flurry of weather warnings for B.C. south coast, with up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Campbell River

