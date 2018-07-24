North Island College’s Comox Valley campus raises Pride flag

This is the third annual flag raising ceremony at the campus

  • Jul. 24, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

North Island College president John Bowman and Jake Awai raised the Pride flag at NIC’s Comox Valley campus on Tuesday. Members of faculty, representatives of the Comox Valley Pride Committee and members of the public gathered around the flagpole for the campus’ third annual flag raising ceremony. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

