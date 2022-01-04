North Island College staying the course for back-to-school plans

Students registered for in-person classes at North Island College who need to study from home are being told to reach out to instructors, or book appointments with advisors. . Photo submitted

It’s not quite business as usual for North Island College as it opens its doors for the winter semester, but the post secondary school is trying to keep its programs on track as much as possible.

The college – which has campuses in Courtenay and Campbell River – will not be pushing back return to school dates.

Most of the school’s programs are scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 10, however trades, Health Care Assistant, and Practical Nursing programs still began on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Campuses will remain open, and libraries, student services, bookstores, and food services are all available as of Jan. 4 too. In-person orientation events for all students have been moved online though.

“The decision to continue with those dates is based on the guidance from the Provincial Health Officer, and also the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training,’ said NIC’s Vice President Academic Tony Bellavia.

“We take safety very seriously, and we’ve been guided by those offices for the best approach moving forward.”

Bellavia said pursuing post secondary education is considered a low risk activity.

“We’ve made some adaptations, and changed our program delivery to meet the demands of students and the realities of this pandemic,” he said, explaining programming at the college is approximately a third online, a third face-to-face, and the rest a mix between online and in-person learning.

“One of our most popular courses is English 115, which students can use for credentialing, or transferring to other institutions, and they can have the option for face-to-face, or digital,” Bellavia said.

Students who are enrolled in programs where in-person learning is expected can reach out their instructor, book an appointment with an advisor, or email questions@nic.bc.ca for any support.

The Centre for Teaching and Learning Innovation will be hosting two offerings for faculty on Jan. 5 and 6 discussing alternative ideas for students and instructors who are unable to attend classes. People can also email ctli@nic.bc.ca for a private consultation to discuss class and course ideas and alternatives.

The college’s scheduling team is also looking to maximize learning spaces by moving classes to larger rooms and technology-enabled classrooms wherever possible.



