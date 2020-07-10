North Island College receives $125,000 donation from accounting firm

The donation from Chan Nowosad Boates will be used to purchase technology as well to award bursaries for students

North Island College (NIC) Foundation received a $125,000 corporate donation from accounting firm Chan Nowosad Boates (CNB) to help students in Campbell River and northern Vancouver Island.

Funds will be used to purchase technology, such as laptops for students who need them to access digital courses in the wake of COVID-19.

Along with tech-funds, $25,000 will also go towards bursaries for students who are in financial need and living north of Campbell River. For the next five years, the CNB bursary will provide up to 10 awards for a total value of $5,000 per year.

The “generous gift” will help students in Campbell River, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Alert Bay, Zeballos and all northern communities on the Island, said NIC President John Bowman.

Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the NIC Foundation said that 80 to 90% of students informed them that they wouldn’t have been able to attend College without the awards.

“In other words, CNB will be improving the lives of up to 50 students and their families over the coming years and that will have rippling positive impacts on their communities as well,” said Heidt.

Derek Lamb, a partner at CNB said that the firm significantly focuses on giving back to the community especially when a lot of the employees are alumni from NIC.

“Our greatest asset at CNB is our team of 5 partners and 45+ team members, a number of whom have joined us from NIC including two of our partners, and we are proud to invest in education that will benefit all of the communities that we serve,” said Lamb.

