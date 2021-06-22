North Island College launches first Indigenous Plan

The plan signifies NIC’s commitment to become more Indigenous serving

The Comox Valley campus of North Island College. (File photo)

The Comox Valley campus of North Island College. (File photo)

North Island College marked National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21 with the launch of Working Together, the first Indigenization Plan in NIC history.

The plan signifies NIC’s commitment to become more Indigenous serving.

“It’s my honour to launch this plan, today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director, Indigenous Education. “I raise my hands and say G̱ilakas’la / ʔimot to the collective voices who have guided the development of Working Together, and who will guide our work in the coming years.”

Working Together 2026 – Making Space for the Great Things to Come lays out steps for NIC to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and United Nations Declaration of Rights for Indigenous Peoples.

The plan builds on vision of the College and Institutes Canada Indigenous Education Protocol, signed in 2015. In the past two years, more than 150 Indigenous community members, Elders, Indigenous Education Council members, NIC employees and students, have used the protocol as a framework to develop detailed goals and actions.

The resulting plan confirms NIC’s commitment to reconciliation with actions that integrate and honour local Indigenous cultures, histories, languages and ways of knowing and being in NIC curriculum, teaching, planning and operations.

“It would be irresponsible to commit to reconciliation, today, on Indigenous Peoples Day, without a real plan for change,” said NIC president Lisa Domae. “We will listen to Indigenous communities, to educate ourselves and others on the impacts of colonization and learn from the Indigenous communities on whose traditional and unceded territories the college’s campuses are situated. I am so proud to be able to support Working Together in our planning processes.”

Domae adds that BUILD 2026, NIC’s recently approved strategic plan, is founded on an ambitious vision to deliver B.C.’s best individualized education and training by 2026.

“It commits us to working with Indigenous communities to achieve tangible action on reconciliation, Indigenization or decolonization. I want to thank all those community members and students who contributed and let them know I am committed to working together as we discover how much further we, as an educational institution, must go.”

Working Together is available at https://www.nic.bc.ca/pdf/nic-indigenization-plan.pdf/

ALSO: New North Island College president launches draft strategic plan

IndigenousNIC

Previous story
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall

Just Posted

The water rates for northern Area D are too high for some to afford, according to Director Brenda Leigh. Submitted photo
SRD Director seeks relief for high water rates in northern Area D

Darren Scott putts a disc during the red double finals of the Hack’s Sporting Goods Disc Cup tournament at the Cooper’s Hawk Disc Golf Course in Campbell River on June 20. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Disc golf returns to competitive play

From left, CRG Site Director Tricia Sinclair, RN Veronika Deleff and School District 72 teacher Karen Lutz check out the Campbell river Hospital’s Wall of Honour. Photo courtesy Island Health
Campbell River children show love and support for healthcare workers on Wall of Honour

Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
PHOTO: Marching for National Indigenous Peoples Day