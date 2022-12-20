Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo

North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Three out of NIC’s 4 campuses shutter due to weather

North Island Campuses in Campbell River and Comox Valley are closed today (Dec. 20).

Three of North Island Colleges Campuses, including Campbell River and Comox Valley have shut their doors for the day, Dec. 20. The Mixalakwila campus, located in Port Hardy, will remain open.

The news comes as Vancouver Island receives a blast of winter weather in the form of frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall, with some regions on the Island expected to get up to 15 cm of snow.

MORE TO COME

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationNorth Island Collegesnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nation reunited with traditional lands in Cariboo through provincial agreement

Just Posted

The “mischievous cow” in action Dec. 3. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Service will soon be increased on the Campbell River - Quadra route. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)
New two-ship ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island begins Jan. 18

The new parent portal and mobile app launched in December. Photo courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
SD72 updates public on new Parent Portal app

Pop-up banner image