The Campbell River Art Gallery is one of the organizations benefiting from the funding. Photo courtesy CRAG.

North Island arts organizations benefit from provincial recovery grants

Recovery funding will help support local artists and groups

  • Apr. 3, 2022 5:30 a.m.
Recovery funding will be supporting 10 different arts organizations in the North Island.

In an April 1 announcement, North Island MLA Michele Babchuk announced the strengthened support for the region that will help local artists and organizations recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Arts and culture organizations add so much richness and diversity to our communities on the North Island,” said Babchuk. “And we’re so fortunate that these organizations worked so hard during the pandemic to keep the lights on. I’m glad we’re able to continue supporting their recovery from the pandemic, and look forward to visiting them soon.”

Organizations will benefit from two funding streams, the COVID-19 Resilience fund and the BC Arts Impact fund. Recipients of the COVID-19 Resilience Fund are:

Campbell River Art Gallery: $24,000, Campbell River Arts Council: $16,500, Cortes Island Museum & Archives Society (CIMAS): $24,000, Museum at Campbell River: $22,007, U’mista Cultural Centre: $16,826

The BC Arts Impact Recipients are:

BC Movement Arts Society: $30,000, Campbell River Arts Council: $18,000, U’mista Cultural Centre: $30,000, Campbell River Art Gallery: $30,000, Tidemark Theatre Society: $30,000.

This funding, which goes to local artists and organizations across the province, comes from more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council. The BC Arts Council will distribute $7.9 million in resilience supplements to over 300 organizations currently receiving operating assistance. These grants recognize the impact the pandemic has had on sector organizations. Grants will range from $15,000 to $60,000.

Additionally, BC Arts Council will direct $4.5 million to top up the Arts Impact Grant program. “

“Arts Impact Grants enables applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice and/or community,” says a release from the province.

Arts and Entertainment

