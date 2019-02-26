North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for 28-year-old Aaron Denofreo. (Submitted)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP searching for missing man

Aaron Denofreo, 28, may be on the Lower Mainland

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Aaron Alexander Denofreo, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 17, but hadn’t been seen since early February.

He is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with a slender build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

The investigation has determined that Denofreo may be in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8744).

Previous story
MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales
Next story
Food trucks to roll into downtown Campbell River this summer

Just Posted

Food trucks to roll into downtown Campbell River this summer

Some say restrictions being placed on vendors will limit the program’s success

Campbell River family struggles to find rental housing as eviction looms

Couple with three children facing homelessness amid ongoing housing crisis

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

Event was part of nationwide campaign on homelessness on Feb. 23

Kids behind phony broadcast for help given a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

World’s most poisonous mushroom spreading in B.C.

The death cap mushroom is increasingly found in urban areas such as parks

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Most Read