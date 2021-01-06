North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing woman

Megan Desjarlais, 34, was last seen on Jan. 4

Megan Desjarlais was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 4. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing woman.

Megan Desjarlais, 34, was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 4. She was last seen earlier that day, and police and other community services are concerned for her safety.

Desjarlais is new to the area and may have travelled to other communities outside of Duncan.

She is described as about 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of her clothing at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Desjarlais’s whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or your local police detachment.

