North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP asking for help to locate missing man

Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)
Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)Police are looking for assistance from the community to locate Nicholas Blackwell who was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7. (Twitter)

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Nicholas Blackwell who requires immediate medical assessment. Blackwell was last seen in the Duncan area on July 7 at about 2:40 p.m.

Blackwell is a Caucasian male, 40 years old, 6 foot 4, with a thin build and reddish hair and last seen wearing an orange/salmon coloured sweater, jeans and black shoes.

He may have changed his clothes and may now be wearing blue sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

Blackwell does not have a fixed address and may be frequenting homeless camps in the Duncan or nearby area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Blackwell is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Previous story
More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River ‘good samaritan’ stabbing victim
Next story
2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

Just Posted

Colin Dube-Wheat, 21, was the victim of stabbing in downtown Campbell River in the early morning hours of July 14. A GoFundMe campaign set up has raised over $14,000. Photo from Facebook.
More than $15,000 raised for Campbell River ‘good samaritan’ stabbing victim

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

The Vessel Building Workshop, which took place at the Campbell River Art Gallery on July 22, was hosted by Mandie Bumble, who took attendees on a tour of the works of Marika St. Rose Yeo, and her ceramic exhibit “Material as Archive”. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Art Gallery takes unique approach to Pottery Vessel Building

Quadra Island RCMP detachment and the DFO are investigating an incident which occurred on Heriot Bay Wednesday Morning. Google Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Quadra RCMP are seeking the public’s help in a theft totalling $100,000 File photo
Quadra RCMP seeking the public’s help in theft at salmon farm site