How to get access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image supplied by Campbell River & District Division of Family Practice

Non-COVID-19 health issues should not be overlooked, says Campbell River Division of Family Practice

Appointments can be made, but don’t come to the office

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is on the top of the list when it comes to peoples’ health concerns, the Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice is reminding people that other health issues should not be overlooked.

The group asks people not to forego their medical concerns just because they are not related to COVID-19. They have set up safe ways to get people the care that is needed, and to mitigate the risk associated with COVID-19.

“We understand that right now everyone is overwhelmed with questions as we continue to navigate this pandemic together. It is important to us… that our community is well taken care of and understand how to get the medical attention they need, whether their concern is COVID-19 or unrelated,” read a press release from the Division of Family Practice.

Doctors and nurse practitioners are able to see patients who are not currently affected by the virus, but with special precautions in place. Those seeking an appointment are asked to call their regular clinic or doctor’s office and not show up at the office doors. Medical office staff will be able to book appointments based via either telephone, video, in-person (in some circumstances) or as referrals to the COVID-19 assessment clinic.

That clinic is for patients with mild COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms. People with these symptoms may need to be seen in person for medical reasons, though a referral from health care providers is required to visit the assessment clinics. Additional services for rural and remote communities is being made, details are available at local clinics.

“For seniors living at home, those with disabilities, or people considering themselves to be high-risk, it is especially important that you contact your doctor or nurse practitioner for advice if you have not already connected,” read a press release from the division.

