Nomination period closes Sept. 14 – improved election information for candidates, voters available

The City of Campbell River is making it easier for people to find out about running for council and voting in this fall’s municipal election.

In the lead-up to the election, the city will offer a candidate orientation program and post answers to frequently asked questions for candidates and voters. All the information – including details for candidates on the nomination process, advertising and signage, expense limits and a list of key dates – is available online at campbellriver.ca/Election2018.

Wondering who should run for election or what it’s like to be a Council member? Check out these Elections BC videos: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/local-governments/governance-powers/general-local-elections/deciding-to-run

The nomination period for candidates opened Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14. Candidate information guides and nomination forms are available on the City’s website and at City Hall, 301 St. Ann’s Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Local government elections for mayor and six councillors will be held Saturday, Oct. 20. City Council members will be elected for a four-year term.

To qualify for nomination, election and to hold office as a member of Council, a person must be:

· A Canadian citizen

· 18 years of age of older on general voting day (Oct. 20)

· A resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before the day nomination papers are filed; and

· Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in British Columbia or from being nominated for, being elected to or holding office.

Questions? Please contact Elle Brovold, Chief Election Officer, by email to elle.brovold@campbellriver.ca or by telephone 250-286-5709.

