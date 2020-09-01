Noise complaint results in recovery of stolen property

A noise complaint made early on Sunday, Aug. 30 quickly led to the execution of a search warrant and the recovery of stolen property, Campbell River RCMP said.

Just after midnight, an excessive noise complaint came from a residence near Willowcrest and Dogwood Street in Campbell River.

When officers from Campbell River’s “B” Watch arrived they found a stolen motorbike in the open garage and the investigation steamrolled from there.

A warrant was sought for the residence and when it was executed, officers seized a small quantity of illicit drugs, two stolen motorcycles and sports memorabilia that had recently been stolen from a storage trailer. In addition to the stolen items and drugs, officers also found a several-thousand-dollar-stash of cash.

The investigation is ongoing, but a 34-year-old Campbell River man could be facing Drug Trafficking and Possession of Stolen Property charges.

“It’s always great when we can recover people’s stolen property and get it back to them,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is, however, another example of the drug trade and its link to stolen property in our community. We really must commend the investigators for their excellent work regarding this file. It shows how something as small as a noise complaint can lead to something much more severe in everyday police work. It also shows that when the community takes part and reports suspicious or odd activities, it enables police to be active in dealing with problem locales. So really the neighbourhood deserves credit for this success as well.”

If you wish to report criminal activity please call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

