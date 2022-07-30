A northwest-facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A northwest-facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to nearly 3,000 hectares

Crews have been battling the blaze near Lytton amid sweltering heat for several days

The Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown to nearly 3,000 hectares.

Crews have been battling the blaze near Lytton amid sweltering heat for several days. Temperatures in the area have exceeded 40 degrees since Tuesday (July 26). The high temperatures require crews to take frequent breaks to prevent heat stress and exhaustion.

The BC Wildfire Service said ongoing hot and dry conditions increased fire activity on Friday, though the fire is not moving at a significant pace. It is now estimated to be 2,946 hectares.

“There was minimal growth in the high elevation areas, however, the fire was quite active in steep, rugged terrain where access is limited. Helicopters were bucketing steadily through the day and were effective in reducing fire behaviour. The rocky slopes and sparse fuels have slowed fire growth in certain areas,” BCWS said in a recent update.

READ MORE: Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

In the Stein Valley, crews are still working to establish wet lines and fuel-free areas. So far, 1,150 feet of hose and sprinkler systems have been installed along the Stein Valley walking path to protect infrastructure and Indigenous cultural sites within the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park.

The Lytton Ferry is now back in service and available to transport crews across the Fraser River. The ferry was out of service for much of the fire due to high river flows. Crew transportation to both the ferry and helicopters will significantly decrease travel time to the worksite and increase crew hours on the fire and overall safety.

BCWS has deployed significant resources to battle the blaze including three unit crews, six initial attack crews, two five-pack contract crews, 18 Lytton First Nation firefighters, an Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel, a cultural liaison from Lytton First Nation, three water tenders, 10 helicopters and other operational and support staff supporting the response.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ranking atmospheric rivers premature, says Environment Canada, months after B.C. vow

Just Posted

The Campbell River Eagle Riders made two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Search and Rescue (shown) and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by the annual Poker Run on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma