A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Nohomin Creek Fire sees slow growth from rocky slopes, sparse fuels

The fire is burning approximately 1.7 km northwest of Lytton

The Nohomin Creek Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Lytton.

There has been no significant growth through the long weekend, despite hot and dry conditions.

The fire, estimated at 2,910 hectares, is burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrain with growth driven mostly by wind and gravity.

An evacuation alert issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations on July 14 remains in place.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, but is still under investigation.

Currently 79 firefighters, 11 helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to fight the blaze.

READ MORE: Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresLytton

Previous story
B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches
Next story
Activist group deflates SUV tires in Victoria-area, first action in B.C.

Just Posted

Sailor Third Class Kaleb Vivier, a sonar operator on board HMCS Winnipeg, taken near the coast of Hawaii during RIMPAC on Tuesday July 19, 2022. Photo by Sailor 1st Class Melissa Gonzalez, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
Sailor Third Class Kaleb Vivier– From Campbell River to Hawaii and onward

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The Campbell River Eagle Riders made two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Search and Rescue (shown) and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by the annual Poker Run on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

Pop-up banner image