Superintendent Jeremy Morrow of School District 72 outlined the latest version of the next school calendar. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

No two-week spring break for Campbell River schools just yet

Board of education approves some minor tweaks to next year’s calendar

There’s still no two-week spring break planned, but there are some minor tweaks proposed for next year’s school calendar.

At the most recent board of education meeting on March 19, superintendent Jeremy Morrow outlined the latest version of the calendar following a period of consultation.

“It does have a few changes,” he told the trustees.

The school district has to submit its calendar for the coming year to the Ministry of Education by the end of March. Earlier this year, it made the draft of next year’s calendar public for approximately a month in order to get input from stakeholders and parents.

“There was lots of feedback from our community,” Morrow said.

The district received 51 submissions concerning the school calendar. Board chair Richard Franklin echoed the superintendent’s sentiments about the strong response.

“We asked for feedback, and we listened to what the people said,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River district sends out school calendars for public

There has been interest in switching to a two-week spring break period, but Morrow conceded the district will need to get more input before it can make the change, adding it is something to consider for the future.

“If we’re going to make a structural shift to the calendar, it needs to be done through the lens of how it can best support the strategic plan,” he told the board.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River School District to realign strategic plan with election cycle

As far as actual changes, one change will be to move an early Pro-D day from Sept. 20 to Sept. 30. Another Pro-D day that had been set for Feb. 10 is now Feb. 14, to give families a four-day weekend over the Family Day long weekend.

As well, the district is moving a student-led conference with teachers and parents from Nov. 1 because it was felt Halloween, being the day before, provided too much of a distraction. The sentiment is that students need to be in session and attentive the day before the conferences, which are similar to parent-teacher interviews but with students guiding the discussions.

“Halloween is so disruptive to that,” Morrow said. “It tends to be a difficult day in terms of concentration.”

The student-led conferences will now be moved to Nov. 21. In step with this change, a Pro-D Day day slated for Nov. 29 will be moved up to Nov. 1.

The district is also moving another student-led conference later, from March 5 to April 21, because it was felt that, with the district being on the semester system, the early March date was coming too soon into the new semester.

In the future, Morrow said the district will look at building three-year calendars, starting at the level of the district’s calendar committee, in order to help staff, administrators and families make plans for the long term. This will also allow for more discussion about making structural changes such as the two-week spring break.

“They can plan long term instead of year by year,” Morrow said.

Following the discussion, the board passed a motion to approve the final school calendar to send to the ministry. The calendar is available on the district website.

Previous story
Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace
Next story
Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Just Posted

Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River

Public meeting comes as city plans for dozens of potential effects linked to global warming

No two-week spring break for Campbell River schools just yet

Board of education approves some minor tweaks to next year’s calendar

Campbell River Storm blank Victoria Cougars in first game of finals

VIJHL championship has been won by either team going back to 2011

Tribute paid to Scotty MacLaren, Campbell River’s Santa Claus

Besides playing Old St. Nick, community mover and shaker raised millions for charities

UPDATED: ‘Sounds like a thousand helicopters landing’: Faulty transmission line caused booming noise, flickering lights

Natural gas power plant went off-line following BC Hydro equipment failure

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

It will be party time at Laketown Ranch this Canada Day weekend with a great lineup of talent on tap

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

Port authority, RCM-SAR 64 and Coast Guard vessels responded to the mayday call to save a life

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

Most Read