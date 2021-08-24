No need for vaccine certificates to board BC Ferries

The new mask mandate will apply to their sailings, however

BC Ferries says it won’t be requiring the province’s recently announced vaccine certificates for travellers.

Being essential services, neither BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit will require vaccination passports when the province rolls out those requirements on Sept. 13.

The mask mandate announced for Wednesday, Aug. 25, however, will require ferry travellers to again wear masks throughout the completely public space. Passengers 12 and older will need to wear face coverings in terminals and on board vessels, unless they are eating, drinking, or inside their vehicles.

B.C. recorded 1,711 new cases of COVID-19 detected over the weekend throughout the province. Interprovincial travel restrictions were first announced for B.C. on April 23.

“This temporary (mask) order will be reassessed as the vaccine card is reassessed,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Tuesday.

