Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive Chris Beaton. (News Bulletin file photo)

Former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre executive Chris Beaton. (News Bulletin file photo)

No jail for former Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre exec after child-luring charges

Chris Beaton handed suspended sentence with probation and conditions

The former executive director of the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to child luring earlier this year.

Christopher Robin Beaton, 56, entered guilty pleas to two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18 on Feb. 16. He was handed a suspended sentence in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, July 18, with conditions.

In addition to a two-year probation order, Beaton will be subject to five-year prohibitions from being employed or volunteering, in any position that would see him with responsibility for people under 16 years old, according to court documents. He won’t be allowed to have any contact with people under 16 unless they are afamily member or under the supervision of a person the court deems appropriate.

Beaton’s internet access will be restricted, as he won’t be allowed to delete internet history from any device, install applications that conceal internet usage, or automatically delete messages, photos or video. He is banned from accessing social media and from conversing with anyone who is under the age of 16 years via phone or computer. Should law enforcement request, Beaton must provide access to any of his devices that can access the internet or computer network, the order noted.

Beaton will be required to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act for life.

The charges stem from incidents that took place December 2018 and February 2020.

In a July 2021 post on social media, Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre said it felt “angry and betrayed” and “[does] not condone” Beaton’s conduct. He hasn’t been with NAC since March 2021, the post stated.

Nick Barber represented Crown counsel, while Beaton was represented by Chris Churchill.

RELATED: Former aboriginal centre exec pleads guilty to child luring

RELATED: Ex-Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre exec charged with child luring


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCourt

Comments are closed

Previous story
Joint investigation stops Hells Angels ‘support club’ from expanding into Kamloops
Next story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson calls for oversight of municipal jails after detainee left screaming in pain

Just Posted

Many residents of Tahsis do not feel comfortable driving along the route to Campbell River, especially in winter. (Google Maps)
Strathcona Regional District wants feedback on transportation needs

Contributed to the project by local families apart of Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice.
Making Mama Well: new resources available for perinatal care in Campbell River

L-R back row Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row L-R Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Photo courtesy Cougars Track and Field Club
Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

Three cyclists navigate Sutil Point Road on Cortes Island in a Google Streetview image from 2011. Photo courtesy Google Maps
Most Cortes Islanders drive, but those surveyed would use active transportation if infrastructure was there — report