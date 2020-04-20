No injuries, one arrest in Duncan-area shooting

Shot fired through the window of residence

No one was injured when a shot was fired through the window of a Duncan house on Sunday morning, and one man has been arrested for weapons-related offences.

Around 6:30 a.m. on April 19, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were patrolling the area around Boys Road when they were told first of the sound of a gunshot, and then of a home in the 5000 block of Daniels Crescent that had been shot through the window.

After confirming no one was injured, members from the North Cowichan/Duncan and Shawnigan Lake detachments, South Vancouver Island Traffic Services, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Services responded to multiple scenes in the Duncan area.

Police identified multiple suspects and arrested one man from the Duncan area. The General Investigations Section is continuing to investigate what they believe is a targeted incident.

“The response and teamwork from multiple detachments and units on Vancouver Island allowed for a quick conclusion of the event, said watch commander Sgt. Adam Tallboy. “The goal of first responders is to insure the safety of the community and its members.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Subsequent mayors’ resignations leaves Island village with a governance vacuum in perilous times

Just Posted

Subsequent mayors’ resignations leaves Island village with a governance vacuum in perilous times

Sayward council will confer to elect an interim mayor almost a month after previous resignation as it continues to tackle COVID-29 with an emergency response team

Campbell River Bike park one step away from completion

Tentative construction date set for June

Indigo Love of Reading Foundation commits $1-million to supporting kids’ literacy in high-need communities

Community organizations that support kids’ literacy encouraged to apply for funding

24/7 counselling service available to NIC students

Here2Talk launched last week by province

Police seek community help in solving jewelry store smash and grab

Theft occurred at Mystic Earth Creations on April 6

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

No injuries, one arrest in Duncan-area shooting

Shot fired through the window of residence

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Police arrest one woman after fight involving weapon in Duncan

Investigation is ongoing

Man arrested after allegedly spitting on Nanaimo dollar store employee over business hours

Passerby backs up RCMP member dealing with combative suspect Sunday

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Most Read