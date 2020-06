Campbell River Fire Department responded to a house fire on the evening of June 17, 2020. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Deparment

Crews responded to blaze on June 17

Campbell River fire crews responded to a house fire in southeastern Campbell River on the evening of June 17.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the house, which backed onto École Mer et Montagne, was completely destroyed by the fire.

Crews were on scene by around 9:30 p.m.

