A fire was quickly contained BC Housing complex at Riverside Village. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department No injuries were reported in the incident. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department.

Campbell River fire crews attended a structure fire at a B.C. Housing complex in Campbell River on July 9.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Crews were called out just before 3 p.m. on Saturday to the Riverside Village complex on Park Road.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to one unit of the complex.

The cause is under investigation.

RELATED: Structure fire at home on Highway 19A north of Courtenay



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HousingCampbell Riverfire