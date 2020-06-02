The Powell River Queen is not running today (June 2) due to a mechanical issue. Photo by Scott Arkell/BC Ferries

No ferry between Quadra and Campbell River June 2

Powell River Queen suffering mechanical problems; water taxi will transport passengers

The Powell River Queen has cancelled its sailings on June 2 due to mechanical difficulty.

A water taxi will be providing service between Campbell River and Quathiaski Cove following the regular schedule.

The ship is experiencing a problem with a bilge water tank, a BC Ferries notice says.

Regularly scheduled service will resume on Wednesday, June 3 with the Bowen Queen servicing the route until repairs to the Powell River Queen are complete.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” the BC Ferries notice, posted on the corporation’s website, said. “We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit their Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call toll free at 1-888-223-3779.

RELATED: Work to take place next week in Quathiaski Cove

RELATED: Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island College students printing safety gear
Next story
Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Just Posted

No ferry between Quadra and Campbell River June 2

Powell River Queen suffering mechanical problems; water taxi will transport passengers

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

SD72 drops some bus routes, adds others

Changes due to physical distancing requirements

North Island College students printing safety gear

Industrial automation students use program smarts to help others

Some students return to Campbell River public schools this week

The return is part-time and voluntary

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Island Health creates executive position dedicated to Indigenous health

Dawn Thomas starting new role this week

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

VIRL will offer the service on a branch-by-branch basis

Most Read