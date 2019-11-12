No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

The Canadian Coast Guard comfirmed today that there are three rail cars that contain product onboard the grounded barge ‘Nana Provider’. One contains compressed CO2, while the others contain a corrosion inhibitor. Photo by Lucas Chickite

Officials haven’t released a timeline on when the barge that ran aground on Quadra Island last weekend will float again.

The “Nana Provider” hit the shoreline south of Quathiaski Cove shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

In an emailed statement today, the Canadian Coast Guard said “the situation is stable.” They said there are three rail cars that contain materials on the barge, which is owned by Alaska Marine Lines. One rail car contains compressed CO2, while two others contain a corrosion inhibitor.

“There is little risk of pollution as these cars are individually secured and raised above deck,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Lynden Logistics, Alaska Marine Lines’ parent company echoed the statement, saying the barge has no petroleum on board and no cargo in its hull.

“There is no danger to the residents of Quadra Island,” the spokesperson said. “We are carefully assessing the barge and working with the Coast Guard to ensure we can safely move it out of the area as soon as possible.”

The Coast Guard has a Pollution Response Vessel on scene. The barge’s owner has contracted a naval architect and salvage master who are also on scene.

There is a preliminary salvage plan to refloat the barge after the hull was found to be compromised on Sunday. The Coast Guard said it will be refloated “once a salvage plan and safety measures are approved and in place.”

The costs associated with the barge will be footed by the owner, the Coast Guard said.

According to data from MarineTraffic.com, the towing vessel, “Polar King” originated from Seattle, Wash. and was on its way to Whittier, Alaska. The six people onboard are safe and no injuries have been reported.

We have reached out to Transport Canada for an update.