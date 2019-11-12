The Canadian Coast Guard comfirmed today that there are three rail cars that contain product onboard the grounded barge ‘Nana Provider’. One contains compressed CO2, while the others contain a corrosion inhibitor. Photo by Lucas Chickite

No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

Compressed CO2, corrosion inhibitor among cargo of grounded barge on Quadra Island

Officials haven’t released a timeline on when the barge that ran aground on Quadra Island last weekend will float again.

The “Nana Provider” hit the shoreline south of Quathiaski Cove shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

In an emailed statement today, the Canadian Coast Guard said “the situation is stable.” They said there are three rail cars that contain materials on the barge, which is owned by Alaska Marine Lines. One rail car contains compressed CO2, while two others contain a corrosion inhibitor.

“There is little risk of pollution as these cars are individually secured and raised above deck,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Lynden Logistics, Alaska Marine Lines’ parent company echoed the statement, saying the barge has no petroleum on board and no cargo in its hull.

“There is no danger to the residents of Quadra Island,” the spokesperson said. “We are carefully assessing the barge and working with the Coast Guard to ensure we can safely move it out of the area as soon as possible.”

The Coast Guard has a Pollution Response Vessel on scene. The barge’s owner has contracted a naval architect and salvage master who are also on scene.

There is a preliminary salvage plan to refloat the barge after the hull was found to be compromised on Sunday. The Coast Guard said it will be refloated “once a salvage plan and safety measures are approved and in place.”

The costs associated with the barge will be footed by the owner, the Coast Guard said.

According to data from MarineTraffic.com, the towing vessel, “Polar King” originated from Seattle, Wash. and was on its way to Whittier, Alaska. The six people onboard are safe and no injuries have been reported.

We have reached out to Transport Canada for an update.

Previous story
McDonald’s CEO’s ouster reflects trend on workplace romances

Just Posted

No danger to Quadra Island residents, says representative for barge parent company

Compressed CO2, corrosion inhibitor among cargo of grounded barge on Quadra Island

Women of rock and roll slide into Campbell River Curling Club

Twelve teams take part in ladies open bonspiel

Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

While Campbell River RCMP experienced a decrease in files for the period… Continue reading

Campbell River rider takes Island endurocross championship

John Stevenson has only been riding competitively for a handful of years, but he’s already at the top

Vancouver Island substitute teacher said he wanted a student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks for November 2018 incident

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C.’s high gasoline prices still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A man has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Most Read