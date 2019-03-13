(Black Press Media files)

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. will not be following in Ontario’s footsteps in implementing a cellphone ban at the province’s schools, an education ministry official said Wednesday.

Ontario’s Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the change would be coming to schools in September.

“Ontario’s students need to be able to focus on their learning — not their cellphones,” she said in a statement. “By banning cellphone use that distracts from learning, we are helping students to focus on acquiring the foundational skills they need, like reading, writing and math.”

In B.C., the decision will remain with individual school districts, the education ministry said in a statement.

“While the ministry sets high level direction and policy for the K-12 education system, school districts are responsible for setting local policy that meets the unique needs of their student populations,” a spokesperson said.

“This includes developing policies addressing the use of wireless technology, including cellphones, in schools and implementing the appropriate technology necessary to support the education needs of their students.”

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report
Next story
Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Just Posted

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Figure skaters dazzle at annual gala in Campbell River

About 60 skaters took part in Saturday event

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Most Read