Campbell River airport resumed services on June 1. (Photo/Campbell River Mirror)

Nine passengers on first flight after Campbell River airport reopens

Pacific Coastal flight 715 arrived from Vancouver on Tuesday morning

Campbell River Airport (YBL) welcomed its first flight after commercial service resumed at the airport.

Nine passengers landed on June 2, at YBL airport in the morning on Pacific Coastal flight 715 that arrived from Vancouver.

Pacific Coastal is running two schedules, in the morning and evening, two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Flights are operating along the Vancouver-Campbell River-Comox Valley route.

The first flight arrives at YBL at 8:30 a.m. and departs at 8:50 a.m. The second flight arrives at 4:45 p.m. and departs at 5:05 p.m.

Airport manager, Terry Masee, said that it was “good to see passengers after a long break.” With borders closed and no flights coming in from US, traffic is way down compared to what is expected during summer.

The airport terminal building is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All passengers are required to wear masks in the terminal and on the plane and public access to the terminal is for passengers only. There are also regular sanitation checks and the security and safety process has been enhanced inside the airport, said Masee.

READ ALSO: Campbell River airport public terminal to re-open June 2

