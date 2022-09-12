Nine candidates put their name forward to be a Campbell River School District trustee

Seven seats up for grabs on school board

The nomination period for candidates for Campbell River school district has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.

Nine candidates will be running to fill the seven positions on the board of trustees. Four of the candidates are incumbents, including one from the Sayward Valley electoral area who will be running unopposed there. The Quadra Island candidate is also running unopposed.

The election will be on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Electoral Area 1 (Greater Campbell River)

Kat Eddy (incumbent)

Craig Gillis

Daryl Hagen (incumbent)

Dave Harper

Alaina Kelly

Joyce McMann (incumbent)

Kim Yaciuk

Electoral Area 2 (Sayward Valley)

Shannon Briggs (incumbent)

Electoral Area 3 (Quadra)

Jan Gladish

