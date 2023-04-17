NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals

North Island College student Genevieve Clayton hopes to bridge from practical nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a few years. Photo courtesy North Island College

Genevieve Clayton is pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse, whilst at the same time enabling the province meet its demand for local nurses.

This is all due to the new Access to Practical Nursing Pathway at North Island College (NIC).

“I was interested in getting into nursing for a decade before I finally made it to where I’m at now,” said Clayton. “I chose and completed the Heath Care Assistant (HCA) program through NIC because there was financial assistance available. I thought it was a great opportunity to gain experience and work — a stepping stone to a career in nursing.”

The provincial government announced the Access to Practical Nursing Pathway program last year. This enabled health care aides, such as Clayton, to earn a Practical Nursing diploma in less than 16 months. The province also announced that potential students were also able to apply for a bursary for $10,000.

In addition, the province also announced more than 600 nursing seats in post secondary institutions. While pathways programs had been available before at NIC, this was only as funding was available — which means more program continuity for Clayton and other pathways students.

Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson said this was the start of individuals carving out their own path within the career of health care.

“Our government is focused on creating opportunities for health care aides to build new skills and begin new in-demand careers in health care,” said Robinson. “The $10,000 bursary will help cover tuition and fees, ensuring that graduates join B.C.’s health care system after completing the program.”

The 2022 BC Labour Market Outlook predicts that in the next decade, Vancouver Island and the coast will need upwards of 4,320 registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses. This is more than any occupation within the region. In addition, 4,130 nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates, and an additional 1,100 licenced practical nurses by 2032.

Clayton as part of the second group of HCAs to register for NIC’s program. Her program started last November, and will run on a two-year cycle, with the next set of recruits in Sept. 2024.

“The big thing with ‘laddering’ in your career is it’s a transition of roles,” said Associate Dean of Health and Human Sciences at NIC, Jan Meiers. “We want to make sure people are well prepared to provide safe care in the busy health care setting.”

To support working students, they are provided with options: some education components are spread out gradually over the length of the year; and others might be concentrated over a matter of weeks. As a result, pathway students often study on different schedules, keeping healthcare assistants and nurses working at “bedsides,” at a time when it is most needed in the field.

For Clayton, while she hopes to be working as a practical nurse for a few years, further advancement toward a BSN is something she is considering.

“I think knowing that there is room for advancement to a BSN is encouraging,” said Clayton. “Knowing the option to go further with my education is inspiring and something in the back of my mind.”

To get more details about the HCA, Practical Nursing or BSN programs at NIC, visit www.nic.bc.ca/health

