The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormMerritt

Previous story
SAR ropes team plucks hypothermic swimmers from tough spot on Cowichan River
Next story
FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Just Posted

Crews work to raise the diesel truck from Chancellor Channel. Photo courtesy DFO Marine Mammal Response Unit
VIDEO: First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response near Campbell River

Two more showings of “Chicago” are scheduled this weekend on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Theatre Quadra
Two more shows added for Theatre Quadra’s ‘Chicago’

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena at last year’s release day, marking the end of the 2022 Discovery Passage Aquarium season. The aquarium re-opens for the year on May 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
New exhibits, creatures and more on deck for Discovery Passage Aquarium’s 2023 season

City council has set its tax rate bylaw for 2017
Bylaw banning public drug consumption has no benefit for Campbell River: medical health officer