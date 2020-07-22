Edgar Smith (left), owner and operator of Beaver Meadow Farms and Dr. Spencer Serin (right) at Beaver Meadow Farms in Comox. Image provided

NIC researching benefits of seaweed in cattle diet

Project taking place at Beaver Meadows Farm in Comox

North Island College (NIC)’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI) is embarking on a new research project, investigating how seaweed can help improve the health and sustainability of cattle farming.

NIC received $25,000 from an Natural Sciences and Engineering Research (NSERC) Engage grant for the project, which will be led by NIC faculty member Dr. Spencer Serin.

“We’ve seen anecdotal evidence that adding specific varieties of seaweed to cattle diets has resulted in increased weight gains and reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” said Serin. “Through this research, we’re hoping to identify the impact of these additives on the final beef product and whether it would be of benefit to the cattle industry.”

RELATED: NIC online marine training accessed by mariners across the country

The research is being done in partnership with Beaver Meadow Farms in Comox.

“Our farm has long been interested in strategies to increase the sustainability and decrease the environmental impact of cattle ranching,” said Edgar Smith, owner and operator of Beaver Meadow Farms. “This partnership with NIC will help us better study the techniques we’ve been developing on our farm. It’s wonderful to be able to access this kind of research support locally.”

The variety of seaweed being used is Mazzaella japonica macroalgae – an invasive red seaweed that often washes up on shore during storms.

“This research is exciting because of the wide range of potential benefits,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of CARTI. “We’re looking at increasing the health of the cattle, increasing the healthfulness of the final product, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing sustainability and looking at the potential for a new industry of harvesting and processing of this invasive species.”

RELATED: NIC biologist on the forefront of marine research

The project will run from July to December this year and will include use of NIC lab space for testing. Student researchers will have the opportunity to assist with testing and data collection.

“These type of projects provide unique opportunities for our students to do a high level of research in their first and second year of post-secondary,” said Serin. “It’s one of the benefits of NIC as a small institution and being able to develop application-based research with CARTI’s support.”

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge
Next story
Road Closures on Thursday for paving in Willow Point area

Just Posted

Road Closures on Thursday for paving in Willow Point area

Drivers should expect delays in the Willow Point area tomorrow (July 23)… Continue reading

NIC researching benefits of seaweed in cattle diet

Project taking place at Beaver Meadows Farm in Comox

Campbell River Search and Rescue have busy weekend

Crews respond to four calls in four days

Vancouver Island MPs call on feds to invest in affordable child care

NDP MPs Blaney, Gord and MacGregor have called for affordable universal child care as economy reopens

Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

City says they’re working with Emterra to find another location

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

32-year-old woman drowns at Greater Victoria lake

Off-duty police officer, firefighter provided CPR on scene

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

Vancouver Island marmot population gets boost with help from Calgary Zoo

Seventeen pups to spend winter at Mount Washington recovery centre before being released next spring

B.C. tourism industry seeks $680M to rebuild after pandemic

Tourism Industry Association of B.C. says the funds could save as many as 100,000 jobs this year alone

Most Read