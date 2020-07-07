This year’s North Island College orientation, welcoming new students to the NIC Community, will take place virtually throughout the summer to prepare students for the first day of class in September. Image provided

NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

New students encouraged to take part in virtual sessions, webinars, video tours starting this summer

North Island College is moving to a new format for Orientation Day this year, reflecting the current challenges with physical distancing and the transition to digital learning.

Orientation Day is usually held the first Tuesday after the Labour Day long weekend and is a chance for students to see where their classes are, meet their instructors and classmates and learn about the services and supports available at NIC to help them succeed.

This year, Orientation will roll out throughout the summer with virtual sessions, webinars and video tours of campus to help students prepare for the first day of class.

“The first day of college can be overwhelming at the best of times, but this year has a heightened level of uncertainty for our students,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, associate vice president, student services & registrar. “We wanted to make sure students were prepared well in advance so they can feel confident they have the tools and supports they need on their first day of class.”

RELATED: North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

The first step for orientation will be Learning Digitally webinars, hosted by NIC’s director of teaching & learning innovation.

The webinars will have an overview of digital learning, what technology students will need, what platforms they’ll be using and the resources available to help support them. The webinars will be held on several dates throughout July for students to take part.

The official orientation launch is August 4, when all orientation day resources and supports will be pushed live.

“We wanted to let students know when they can expect to see this information roll out and also reassure them that it will be available well before the first day of class,” said Kuhnert. “We also encourage our students to reach out if they have any questions or concerns and also to join our Student Life Facebook group as a way to connect with other students, staff and faculty in the NIC community.”

RELATED: North Island College launches virtual graduation celebration

NIC’s Office of Global Engagement is also working to develop specific orientation pieces for NIC’s international students, which can be accessed both in Canada and around the world, starting August 4. New International Student Orientation will take place the week of August 31, so students are well prepared for their first day of classes.

“We know it’s not the same as being on campus, in person, but we are committed to providing students with as many opportunities to connect as we can, both before classes start and throughout the fall term.”

Full details of the NIC Orientation 2020 plans can be found at www.nic.bc.ca.

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers
Next story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges

Police believe he may be living on central Vancouver Island but also has a history in the Cariboo region

Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

New students encouraged to take part in virtual sessions, webinars, video tours starting this summer

Patron of the Arts hosts hat-building contest in Campbell River

Group is looking for hats made from recycled or upcycled materials and will display them downtown

UPDATE: More details released on search for missing Vancouver Island hiker

Searchers scouring Strathcona Park near Gold River for experienced 65-year-old on 40-kilometre trek

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Langford teens reunited with family after rescue near Chemainus

Friends spent night in missing truck, spotted by RCMP helicopter

Most Read