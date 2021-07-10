Students from North Island College’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River helped build a concrete pathway on campus with the help of instructor Erik Hardin (second from right). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Students from North Island College’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River helped build a concrete pathway on campus with the help of instructor Erik Hardin (second from right). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

NIC carpentry students help build campus pathway

Carpentry students gain experience and make lasting impact with walkway

Students with North Island College (NIC)’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River have made a lasting impact, after having worked together to build a concrete walkway on campus.

Rather than working on a mock project, the students worked together to build a lasting piece of infrastructure, explained NIC instructor Eric Hardin.

“This was something that we would not have to tear apart and have to put away — it was something that was permanent,” said Hardin.

The students built all the framing and forms, laid out all the formwork and helped direct the excavator while it was on site. Through this work, they gained hours for their first-year apprentinceship.

The group was able to work under pressure, said Hardin.

“We were running a little bit out of time near the end — so it was getting to be pretty stiff and they did a great job,” he said.

Previous story
City preparing to ‘more fully re-open’ facilities by July 12

Just Posted

Scene of fire on Highway 19 near Woss July 9, 2021. Photo by Luke Rushton
Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

Students from North Island College’s carpentry foundations program in Campbell River helped build a concrete pathway on campus with the help of instructor Erik Hardin (second from right). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
NIC carpentry students help build campus pathway

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

The Campbell River Rotary Community Fieldhouse is one of several city facilities that will be more fully reopened by July 12. Photo contributed
City preparing to ‘more fully re-open’ facilities by July 12