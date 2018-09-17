Take transit to work for a chance to win a Campbell River bus pass

Next week is Bus2Work Week in Campbell River, and users can win a free monthly pass. BC Transit photo

The City of Campbell River and BC Transit will be celebrating Bus2Work Week on the last week of September.

This is our way to thank customers for choosing transit for their weekday commute.

From Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28, scratch-and-win bookmarks will be available on board the bus throughout the day (while supplies last), giving customers a chance to win a monthly pass for the Campbell River Transit System.

For more information on transit in Campbell River, please visit bctransit.com/campbell-river.