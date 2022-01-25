NexStream Tech Competition launches Jan. 26

Campbell River’s NexStream Tech Competition is coming up, and the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Area Angel Group are looking forward to seeing the innovation that comes from local groups.

This year’s competition is open to British Columbia businesses and innovators. There are five challenges all inspired by issues facing the coastal region. The challenges are health and emergency preparedness, food security, sustainable resource management, a creative industries and tourism challenge as well as a wildcard challenge. Up to $300,000 in total prizes is up for grabs.

“The NexStream Tech Competition is committed to helping innovators develop their products and businesses. And from day one, we’ve been focused on driving positive change for the industries in our coastal region,” said Rose Klukas, City manager of economic development. “A new creative industries and tourism challenge has been added to this year’s competition, reflecting the diversity of our local economy and opening up the field to even more innovation.”

The challenge is open to entrepreneurs and businesses with fewer than 100 employees and are based in the province. Teams can enter in more than one category, and categories can have more than one winner.

“The NexStream Tech Competition is drawing attention to our city, and Campbell River is seeing increased investment interest and economic diversification as a result. I’m looking forward to seeing what novel approaches innovators take to solving this year’s industry-inspired challenges, including the new creative industries and tourism challenge,” said Campbell River mayor Andy Adams.

The competition was founded in 2019 by the City of Campbell River Economic Development and CRAAG. It aims to cultivate creative solutions to challenges faced by the region’s industries, with a focus on clean, sustainable technology. These challenges are relevant to industries worldwide.

To participate, complete the online expression of interest form available at nexstream.is/expression-of-interest-2022 before 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 16.

RELATED: This year’s NexStream Tech Competition winners announced

Round two of NexStream Tech Challenge now open for applications



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverTechnology