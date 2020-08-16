Rose Klukas and Karla Duerte – the City of Campbell River’s economic development team – have a brainstorming session downtown at Campbell River Coworking. The City’s Economic Development department has been instrumental in making the city’s NexStream competition happen. The winners will be crowned on Sept. 9 during a virtual event. Photo courtesy CR Economic Development

NexStream competitors to be crowned in virtual finale

September 9 virtual event will showcase work of seven finalists

Campbell River’s global technology challenge is approaching the finish line. Just seven of the original 40 teams are left in the NexStream competition, where they are vying for cash prizes ranging from $45,000 to $75,000 and the interest of angel investors. The winners will be announced in an online presentation at techatchery.ca at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, according to a City of Campbell River press release.

Mayor Andy Adams said they are looking forward to hearing the results.

“The NexStream competition is a forward-thinking collaboration between the City’s economic development department and Campbell River Area Angel Group. It has helped establish Campbell River as a high-tech growth area, a community that welcomes and supports innovation,” he said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to hearing the results of the winners in each category – and potentially to seeing these tech solutions implemented to assist with local industry challenges.”

RELATED: 30 entries advance to next stage of NexStream, Campbell River’s tech challenge

NextStream 1.0 saw competitors come up with solutions for industry challenges special to the Campbell River area. The categories they’re competing in include:

  • Energy
  • Wildlife Monitoring
  • Food Security
  • Wildcard

According to the press release, competitors have spent about six months preparing prototypes to present to a panel of expert judges.

“We’ve been very pleased by the range of high-quality entries that we have received in this initial round of NexStream contests, and it has been especially rewarding to watch the initial development as they participated in the support programs provided by Spring and the mentorship opportunities through CRAGG,” said David Baar, one of the angel investors in a press release.

RELATED: Opportunity, entrepreneurship, just two of many goals for City of Campbell River’s Economic Development team

Competitors had the opportunity to receive mentorship and develop their skills in business strategy, prototype development and marketing through the process.

The winners will be announced during an online presentation on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. The plan was to have an in-person demonstration, but that has been altered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An announcement regarding another competition – NexStream 2.0 – is expected during the virtual event.

Campbell River

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

