News, Weather and Traffic for Aug. 1

Grab your umbrella this morning…

Those big red bars in the photo above mean we’re expected to get a ton of rain to open August, according to Environment Canada, but they also say it’ll only be for a day or so, and then it’s clear sailing through the weekend and into next week, so your weekend plans to get outside might still be in good shape.

In terms of traffic this morning, the sewer line work is still underway around the Rockland Road/Old Island Highway intersection, and there’s still the work being done north of town between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay causing single-lane alternating traffic through the summer, according to Drive BC. That work isn’t expected to be completed until the beginning of November.

IN TODAY’S NEWS:

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis store opened in Campbell River yesterday

The grizzly bear that attacked a Quadra Island man near Powell River a few days ago has been euthanized

The location for the proposed regional composting facility in Campbell River is seeing some opposition

Last night’s CR Live Streets event was Chalkfest, so watch for our coverage of that to hit the Internet soon and your doorstep in an upcoming edition.


