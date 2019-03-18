New Zealand shootings will prompt careful gun review in Canada: Goodale

Border Security Minister Bill Blair to soon deliver recommendations on handgun, assault weapon ban

The federal public-safety minister suggests the deadly mass shooting in New Zealand will spur parliamentarians to take a careful look at Canada’s gun laws.

Ralph Goodale says the killing of 50 people in Christchurch has sparked a global sense of concern that will prompt Canadian politicians to make some timely decisions.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil held in Victoria to honour victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Goodale says his cabinet colleague Bill Blair will deliver recommendations soon, after having been asked last August to study a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, says gun-law reforms will be announced within days in that country.

A bill already before Canada’s Senate would, among other things, expand the scope of background checks on those who want to acquire guns here.

Instead of just the five years immediately preceding a licence application, questions about buyers’ histories would cover their entire lifetimes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history
Next story
Supreme Court judge upholds Campbell River and SRD rights to set water rates

Just Posted

PHOTOS: New exhibition at Campbell River Art Gallery highlights women’s invisible labour

Exhibition titled Slow Technology features three artists; show runs until May 1

Crab poaching under cover of darkness earns 10-year commercial fishing ban, vessel seizure

A Cape Mudge resident involved in poaching dungeness crabs in Vancouver Harbour… Continue reading

SRD board wants more information on hall tax proposal

Cortes Islanders will be consulted before a vote on the matter

Cortes Island first responder referendum back on the table

Strathcona Regional District passed motion at last meeting to get elector assent

Campbell River schools among those getting provincial playground funds

Penfield Elementary will receive $105,000 for new universally accessible site

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

New concussion guidelines launched for Canada’s Olympians, Paralympians

The guidelines will be in effect at this summer’s Pan American, Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru

B.C.- based Tilray to focus investments on U.S., Europe as Canadian assets “overpriced”

Tilray reported its latest earnings for the quarter

Alphonso Davies doubtful for Canada game against French Guiana in Vancouver

Canada will be without injured captain Scott Arfield and veteran Will Johnson

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Reeling Port Alice about to lose its only bank

Scotiabank branch closure follows latest mill setback, bad for business and the elderly

Simard guilty in Vancouver Island double murder

Convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in 2016 killing of Courtenay couple

Crab poaching under cover of darkness earns 10-year commercial fishing ban, vessel seizure

A Cape Mudge resident involved in poaching dungeness crabs in Vancouver Harbour… Continue reading

Most Read