New way to report possible fishing violations to DFO

DFO Pacific’s Conservation and Protection branch has a new email to receive report and photos

There’s a new way for eyewitnesses to report suspected fishing violations to DFO fishery officers.

Conservation and Protection, DFO’s enforcement arm, has set up a new direct email address for members of the public to send in reports, photos, and videos.

“DFO Pacific Region has just added a new enforcement tool for members of the public to report suspicious fishing activity and suspected violations,” according to the news release.

The new email is: DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

The email goes directly to fishery officers through the Observe, Record, Report (ORR) system which already features a toll-free hotline for calls.

But this will add the option of sending digital files.

Pacific Streamkeepers Federation had this to say on social media about the idea: “We’ve been asking for this and now (drum roll please) it has happened.”

Biologist Mike Pearson of Pearson Ecological also welcomes the move.

“This is great to see, if long overdue,” Pearson stated about the new DFO email.

It means people can email what’s going on in the field.

“This is an important addition to the existing hotline in that it enables people to send in photos of violations and to retain a permanent record of the report in the form of a sent email,” Pearson said.

“The Province should set up something similar with their RAPP line.”

As part of the work done by DFO fishery officers to end illegal activity, members of public are asked to send detailed information about possible violations any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations.

Witnesses can also call the toll-free line, Observe, Record, Report (ORR) at 1-800-465-4336 to make a report by phone.

