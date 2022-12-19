New two-ship ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island begins Jan. 18

Service will soon be increased on the Campbell River - Quadra route. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)

Passengers travelling between Campbell River and Quadra Island should have an easier time next year.

Starting on Jan. 18, round trip service between the city and the island will increase from 18 trips per day to 29 thanks to two new vessels that will be starting on the route. The Island Nagalis and the Island K’ulut’a are the names of the vessels, which will help deliver more service at peak times and more capacity overall.

One of the vessels will provide 18 hours of service, with departure times close to what is currently in place to not disrupt established travel habits. The second will join the route during the busiest 12-hour period of the day.

The new schedule was developed in consultation with the community and the Campbell River – Quadra Island – Cortes Island Ferry Advisory Committee through a public engagement process carried out in the spring of 2021. Key considerations from the community included:

– the importance of providing two-ship service later into the day to accommodate the return of commuter traffic from Vancouver Island;

– the impacts of two-ship service on the residents of Cortes Island who use the Campbell River – Quadra Island ferry as a vital connection to Vancouver Island; and

– providing service as close to every hour and half-hour as possible.

BC Ferries also recognizes the significant efforts of the local crew in bringing two-ship service to the route by participating in training, trials, and preparations for the new service, and wishes to thank them for their continued dedication.

The two hybrid-electric Island Class vessels replace the MV Powell River Queen and are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

Online schedules for this new, two-ship service are available online here .

BCFerriesNews