New traffic signal and crosswalk to be installed on South Dogwood in Campbell River

The intersection of South Dogwood and South Alder will be getting new traffic signals. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

There will be new traffic lights and a crosswalk on South Dogwood to improve safety, work on which will be starting next week, according to the City of Campbell River.

A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of South Dogwood Street and South Alder Street, starting on Feb 14.

Additionally, a new ‘flashing amber light’ crosswalk will be installed at the intersection of South Dogwood Street and Erickson Road.

“Replacing the existing stop sign with traffic lights will provide a safer way to enter and exit the Jubilee Heights area,” said Jason Locke, the City’s long range planning and sustainability manager, in a press release. “This work will be done in stages, so drivers won’t see active construction each day during this time.”

The new signals will include: a traffic controller and box, bases and poles, street name signs, traffic signal heads, LED lights, an accessible pedestrian system, pedestrian countdown timers, emergency vehicle pre-emption system, and a battery backup.

The $187,575 contract to design and build the new traffic signal, plus $19,690 for the crosswalk, was awarded to Daeco Installations Ltd. The funding comes from Couverdon (developer of Jubilee Heights), ICBC, and the city.

The work is expected to take about four weeks.

Two-way traffic will be maintained as much as possible during construction. but temporary lane closures may be required at certain times, according to the city.

Traffic control personnel will be on site as necessary to direct vehicles.

“People should expect minor traffic delays at these intersections during construction and, if possible, please consider using an alternative route,” said Locke. “Drivers are reminded to proceed with caution in the work area, and we thank everyone in advance for their patience during this construction.”

