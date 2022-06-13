UBC is set to start construction on a $139.4 million biomedical engineering facility this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC is set to start construction on a $139.4 million biomedical engineering facility this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

New ‘state-of-the-art’ UBC building aims to boost B.C. healthcare, biotech sectors

A UBC biomedical engineering facility will break ground this summer thanks to a provincial grant

B.C. healthcare sector is set to get a boost as University of BC students will have a state-of-the-art biomedical engineering facility in the next three years.

The province announced Monday (June 13) that construction on the $139.4-million project is expected to start this summer, with the five-storey building opening for students in early 2025. The province will provide $25 million and UBC will cover the remaining $114.4 million, the education ministry said in a news release.

“This world-class facility will be home to state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms and collaborative spaces where students will train for careers in B.C.’s booming biotechnology sector,” said Peter Zandstra, the director of the school of biomedical engineering.

The building will consolidate classrooms, learning spaces and labs that are currently spread over the campus.

Biomedical engineering is a burgeoning field that combines the principles of engineering and medicine to create equipment, computer systems and software used in health care. These new technologies include software to operate medical equipment, develop new drug therapies and build artificial body parts, such as hip joints.

B.C.’s growing tech sector generates an estimated $34.9 billion in revenue and employs more than 131,000 people, the province says.

Zandstra is hopeful the new building can cement UBC as a world leader in the sector.

“With better space for made-in-B.C. innovation, we can engineer new and improved stem-cell therapies, vital tools and medical devices and other groundbreaking new treatments.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health and wellnessUBC

Previous story
Vancouver sees 5-fold increase in fire deaths caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries
Next story
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues four people en route to Victoria in race to Alaska

Just Posted

Discovery Harbour in Campbell River was the scene of a police shooting on Monday, June 13. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
IIO BC investigating police shooting in Campbell River

Sandra Milligan is running for city council. Photo contributed
Sandra Milligan to bring an environmental voice to Campbell River City Council

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year

Sophie O’Brien and Mack Punter run between Gold River and the Strathcona Park Lodge on Buttle Lake on June 5. Photo courtesy Sophie O’Brien
Run WYLD fundraiser takes inspiration from youth heading to camp this year