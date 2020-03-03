New sewer inspection truck coming to City of Campbell River wastewater fleet

Truck will allow the city to begin doing sewer inspections in-house rather than contracting it out

The City of Campbell River has approved the purchase of a new sewer inspection truck that will allow it to bring the service in-house. Mirror File Photo

The City of Campbell River recently approved the expenditure of almost $600,000 between a new sewer inspection truck and resealing some of the joints in the sewer lines under the city this year.

At its Feb 24 meeting, council approved the purchase of the CCTV sewer inspection truck at a cost of $473,368 from Rollins Machinery limited.

Two other bids were received by the city, the other two of which came in lower than the one from Rollins, but the staff report recommending the purchase from Rollins said the other bids didn’t meet the city’s needs.

“Though submitted prices from both Kendrick Equipment and Vimar Equipment were lower, the submissions did not fully address the specification requirements,” says the report. “Based on the prescribed evaluation criteria, Rollins Machinery has been found to have met or exceeded the specification requirements of the RFO and is within the 2020 approved capital budget of $500,000, which will be funded from Sewer Reserve, thus giving the city the best value.”

The report also says the Rollins bid was for “more advanced technology, which will reduce operating costs by improving operator efficiency.”

This new truck will allow the city to implement an in-house sewer inspection program, rather than continuing to contract out the service.

The city also approved spending $108,069.82 on testing and sealing 683 mainline joints in the sewer system with chemical grouting, to be performed by Mar-Tech Underground Services.

That work was meant to be done last year, but the two bid submissions the city received for the project the first time around came in over the approved budget, and, as such, the project was canceled. Now that the city has received a bid on the project that is within the approved budget, it can proceed in 2020.

There was one other bid on that project this time around, which was submitted by Superior City Contracting Services, which came in at $119,000, more than $10,000 higher than Mar-Tech.



