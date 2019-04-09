Hills Renovations, a Campbell River-based construction firm, was awarded the contract to build the new library for the Village of Sayward. VIRL image

New Sayward Library contract awarded

Campbell River firm to build prototype facility for smaller communities

The new Sayward library has taken an important step towards construction.

On April 5, 2 Hills Renovations, a Campbell River-based construction firm, was awarded the contract to build the new library for the Village of Sayward.

“This is an exciting day for Sayward,” says Rosemary Bonanno, Vancouver Island Regional Library’s (VIRL) Executive Director. “With the contract now awarded and construction soon to start, the entire Sayward Valley can look forward to a state-of-the-art library for many years to come. I would like to thank Sayward Council for giving up their Council Chambers to allow for a temporary library for the better part of the past two years.”

A construction start date and timeline will be made available once VIRL receives it from 2 Hills.

“Council has been committed to this project from day one,” says John MacDonald, Mayor of the Village of Sayward. “For Capital Projects of this size and scope, there are many moving parts and milestones before construction can start. Thank you to everyone for your understanding throughout the process — your patience is being rewarded with your new full-service library!”

The plan for the new library encompasses all aspects of the project, including construction, furniture, IT infrastructure, and more.

Once built, Sayward will have a state-of-the-art library with the following features and amenities:

  • 2,100 square feet of floor space
  • Expanded hours of operation
  • A larger opening day collection with many new materials
  • An expanded program schedule
  • A laptop bar
  • Study space
  • A bookable space

A Prototype for Other Rural Builds

The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the Sayward branch design means that VIRL now has a prototype model that can be replicated in other rural communities in need of new libraries. The 2,100 square foot model being built in Sayward can be scaled up or down depending on a community’s size and service needs. This prototype approach will help VIRL deliver on the commitments to our rural communities set out in the Consolidated Facilities Master Plan.

Previous story
Campbell River municipal taxpayers almost catch a $190,000 break
Next story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Campbell River municipal taxpayers almost catch a $190,000 break

Non-Market Change money comes in higher than projected, but council decides to spend it

Muse Cannabis cleared by province to open in Campbell River

Retailer will begin with dried flower and oils, but will expand as more offerings hit the market

Campbell River doctors protest as clinical pathology services outsourced to private company in Victoria

Physicians say hiring third pathologist at hospital would improve quality and speed of service

Man stabbed in the back during altercation in Campbell River

A man was stabbed in the back during an altercation at an… Continue reading

Pair flown to hospital after mid-Island ATV incident

Arrowsmith SAR flew by helicopter to help Campbell River pair at scene near Horne Lake

VIDEO: A frigid Feburary bike ride on Quadra Island

Island’s mountain biking scene gets some love

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says

Wilson-Raybould quit the cabinet in mid-February and Philpott followed a few weeks later

Humpback whale safety campaign launched as population booms on B.C. coast

‘See a blow? Go slow!’ campaign aimed at protecting boaters and whales

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Most Read