New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

Campbell River RCMP responded to 301 files between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, a three per cent increase over the same period in 2018, according to a weekly review of the detachment’s past seven days.

The night of Halloween included 35 calls for service in the community. A total of 14 thefts were reported for the week, with thefts from motor vehicles and unlocked items in yards topping the list.

And speaking of thefts, the RCMP are looking to the public of Campbell River to make themselves hard targets for those that choose to steal from others. A simple routine created by the Pasco County Sheriffs Department in Florida saw a substantial reduction in their property crime rates and it’s a very basic program for the public to follow.

The program is called The 9’oclock Routine in which you:

1) Set an alarm on your cell phone or in your house somewhere for 9 p.m. every day

2) When the alarm goes off at 9 p.m.:

  • Ensure all valuables have been removed from your vehicles
  • Make sure bikes and valuables are put inside
  • Ensure your windows and doors are locked
  • Turn on your security system if you have one

The Campbell River RCMP will also start sending out 9 p.m. reminders on its Twitter feed. Just follow them @CampbellRivRCMP

“It’s our hope that people in the community will embrace this program and help make Campbell River a less desirable place to be a property criminal,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

If members of the public would like to provide information regarding criminal activity they can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

