Campbell River city hall is shown in a file photo.

New process to ‘streamline’ development approvals in Campbell River, says city

Developers will meet with city planners starting July 29

Developers will meet with city planners when submitting development applications starting July 29, according to a City of Campbell River media release.

“Campbell River continues to be a very busy place for development, and development can be complicated,” said Peter Wipper, director of planning, in the July 10 statement.

“We recognize that applicants need to be able to plan their projects, and we are striving to ensure everyone understands the process and knows what’s next to help everything run as smoothly as possible.”

READ MORE: City of Campbell River looks to address its on-street parking problem

The city says the new process, which begins July 29, will streamline approvals “because the planner will make sure the application is complete, and clarify what’s required if anything is missing.”

Timelines will also be set out in the meetings, “so everyone knows what to expect and when.”

The Development Services Department will handle bookings. Developers can contact staff by email at planning@campbellriver.ca or by phone at 250-286-5725.

