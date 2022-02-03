New photos released in case of missing Cowichan Valley father and daughter

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who has gone missing with her father Jesse Bennett. (RCMP Handout)
Jesse Bennett is missing with his seven-year-old daughter Violet. (RCMP handout)
The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse Bennett is believed to be driving. (RCMP handout)
One of the decals that are on Jesse Bennett's car. (RCMP handout)
One of the decals that are on Jesse Bennett's car. (RCMP handout)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has released a new photo and details of the vehicle decals in the case of missing Jesse and Violet Bennett.

Seven-year-old Violet and her father Jesse were reported missing to the RCMP on Jan. 23 when seven-year-old Violet was not returned to her mother’s custody as directed by the court. RCMP say Jesse is believed to be intentionally evading authorities.

“Today, we are releasing a photo taken on Jan. 19 of Jesse and photos of decals similar to those on Jesse’s vehicle,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse is believed to be driving has a ‘holy’ sticker on one door, a ‘fire’ sticker on the other door, as well as scripture related decals on the rear. We are hopeful someone may recognize either Jesse or have information about the whereabouts of his vehicle.”

Investigators continue to follow up on each and every tip that relates to this investigation and ask anyone who may have information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, or see his vehicle to call their local police or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

Previous story
Military response to Ottawa protest ‘not in the cards,’ Trudeau says, urging caution
Next story
‘It’s time’: Premier says COVID-19 restrictions on freedoms will soon end in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Cast and crew of Honeycomb on-set in a field on Cortes Island. Submitted photo
Girl-cult movie shot on Cortes Island features in Slamdance Film Festival

New housing inventory is needed to bring down real estate prices on Vancouver Island, according to VIREB. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River home price 29 per cent higher than last year: VIREB

Rotarians and Hospital Foundation staff show off their collection buckets in anticipation of the March for Children, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Photo submitted
Campbell River’s snowstorm-cancelled March for Children rescheduled for Feb. 12

Campbell River RCMP recommend car owners keep their vehicles secured, refrain from leaving valuables in cars, and if possible, mount a camera on their house after a spate of recent thefts from automobiles. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP